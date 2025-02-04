NEW ORLEANS -- As one of the league's worst teams over the last two seasons, the Patriots are just about as firmly removed from the Super Bowl festivities here this week as any team.

And yet they remain somewhere in the conversation around Super Bowl LIX because of what they were able to accomplish years ago.

Radio Row at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans is, in some corners, abuzz with "Can Andy Reid catch Bill Belichick?" and "Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady?" discussions. The bigger-picture question surrounding this game from a Chiefs standpoint is whether or not they can continue on this pace and ultimately be able to dethrone the Patriots as the game's greatest dynasty.

Brady, who will be doing the color commentary for FOX when the Chiefs and Eagles kick off on Sunday, was asked on the "Let's Go!" podcast if he'd be rooting for "history," which of course means rooting for a Chiefs three-peat, and for Kansas City to continue its progress toward matching the Patriots' achievements with Brady behind center.

“Well, I'm broadcasting the game, so I don't really have a rooting interest per se," Brady said. "The only thing I root for in these situations are great games. I will say if the Chiefs win, I will be very happy for them. I mean, what they've achieved is unmatched.

"And I think that's cool because people always hated on us for so many years. And I didn't understand it because all I did was like -- we try to do things the right way, we try to go out there and compete for our job and win.

"There's an excellence that I appreciate about people who are doing other things at really high levels, because you understand the commitment that it takes for them to do what they're doing. And to be in this country and to not cheer for excellence is beyond me.

"…It's incredible to see this team withstand all the adversities they faced over the course of not just this season or last season, the year before, they just plowed on, nothing's distracted them. They've just continued to push forward and win a lot of games."

That may make some of Brady's biggest fans cringe. For every Super Bowl the Chiefs win, in the eyes of some, Brady's seemingly-untouchable career marks look a little more touchable.

But it makes sense that Brady says he feels the way he does. He's built a brand around the idea of self-improvement and maximizing opportunities provided -- in all walks of life. For him to watch what's going on with the Chiefs and somehow minimize it, or indicate that he wouldn't like to see it continue, would be hypocritical.

Brady is as maniacal a competitor as the sport has ever seen. If there was some small part of him that would like for the Eagles to knock off the team that's pursuing his former team's historic accomplishments (and his own), he'd be only human.

But as someone who clearly appreciates sports greatness in its many forms, it should come as no surprise that he'd be happy to see the league's greatest dynasty-in-progress take another step toward his own.