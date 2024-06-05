Travis Kelce says Secret Service actually threatened to tase him during Chiefs' White House visit

As a three-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce has become a frequent White House guest. That doesn't mean he can make himself at home, though.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were welcomed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in the nation's capital on Friday to celebrate their latest Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

As one of the team's star players, Kelce had an opportunity to step up to the podium. However, it came with a warning.

"When I walked in, I had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, 'You know if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you,'" Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

"That's all that was going through my head. I had no idea President Biden was going to ask me to come up and let me have my moment. And he walks right up, and the first thing he said was (to) give me the floor. And I felt (a) Taser aimed at me when I was up there the whole time."

President Joe Biden joked about the potential for chaos when he called the Chiefs tight end up to the podium, saying, "God only knows what he’ll say."

Kelce got up to the mic and did his best presidential impression, while also letting guests know what was top of his mind.

"My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again," Kelce said. "Uh, I’m not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going to go back to my spot."

While Kelce was legitimately nervous, his older brother said there was nothing to worry about.

"If the president invites you up, you’re not going to get tased," Jason Kelce said.

This wasn't Kelce's first rodeo at the White House podium. He rushed over to the mic during the Chiefs' visit in June 2023 and got a few words in before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playfully pulled him back.

Kelce could potentially receive another White House visit if the Chiefs accomplish something next season that no team in NFL history has ever done before -- win three straight Super Bowls.

"It's an always an honor to go to the White House," he said on "New Heights." "Any time that I get a chance to get recognized by the president of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point where we get to get acknowledgement, I'm doing it every single time.

"No matter who's up there at the helm, no matter what's going on in this world, I think it's just such a cool opportunity."