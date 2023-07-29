Tyreek Hill has hilarious response to Dolphins signing Eli Apple

Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple are on the verge of being reunited - just not in the way you'd think.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly signed Apple to a one-year deal on Saturday, to which Hill had a hilarious response:

🥹 Monday practice gone be fun https://t.co/UpsL3FzGAB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2023

The two NFL athletes have a multi-year history of going at each other on social media and even postgame interviews during their days with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

For example, after the Bengals eliminated the Chiefs 27-24 in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, Apple took to Twitter, now known as "X", to post: "Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time."

Then this past regular season with Hill a member of the Miami Dolphins, the 29-year-old wideout said ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Bengals that: “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you boy. I owe you. I’m here. The cheetah is here.”

Miami lost the game 27-15 despite Hill's 10 catches for 160 yards, but, almost a year later, they're now set to become teammates.

Apple's signing would come off the heels of Miami losing newly acquired corner Jalen Ramsey to a knee injury that could sideline him for six-to-eight weeks.

Apple, who turns 28 in August, is an Ohio State product who started 30 games for Cincinnati the last two seasons.

