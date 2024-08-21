US flag football QB says he's ‘better than Patrick Mahomes,' Chiefs star hilariously responds

Flag football won't make its Olympic debut for another four years, but there's already been plenty of discussion about Team USA's roster.

Should it include NFL stars who play tackle football? Or would the U.S. be better off using players that specialize in flag football?

Current U.S. flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette is a firm believer in his abilities after leading the Americans to gold at the 2022 World Games. He claimed earlier this week that it was "disrespectful" to assume NFL stars should join the Olympic team because they didn't help grow the game.

Doucette was back at it again on Wednesday with another hot take. This time, the 35-year-old quarterback said he was better than Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

"At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game," Doucette told TMZ Sports. "I know he's, right now, the best in the league. I know he's more accurate. I know he has all these intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him."

It's a bold assumption that Mahomes wouldn't be able to figure the game out, even with short notice. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has dominated the NFL since entering the league in 2017, winning two MVPs and making the Pro Bowl six times.

Mahomes responded to the clip of Doucette's interview with the perfect gif, a 50 Cent meme:

Mahomes, along with several other NFL stars, have expressed interest in competing at the Los Angeles Olympics.

It remains to be seen who will be selected, but this discussion is apparently only just beginning.