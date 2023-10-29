Vikings' Kirk Cousins suffers torn Achilles, per reports

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Breaking: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles today, a source told @AdamSchefter. An MRI will be taken to confirm. pic.twitter.com/5xCuDKaXvi — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2023

Cousins will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

It deals a massive dent to the midseason turnaround Cousins helped charge after Minnesota opened the year 1-4.

Cousins, 35, helped the team to three straight wins, including a 24-10 result over the Packers on Sunday. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no picks prior to his injury.

Rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall replaced Cousins, completing 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards in minimal time.

Cousins, who has thrown for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five picks in 2023, has never missed an NFL game due to injury since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. The only game he missed was due to COVID-19.

With Minnesota unable to place the franchise tag on Cousins this coming offseason, the Michigan State product had the ability to test the unrestricted free agent market had he not been dealt at the deadline.

Cousins is the second high-profile quarterback to go down with such an injury this season. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the New York Jets' season opener just four plays into his team debut.

Along with Hall, the Vikings currently have Nick Mullens as the only other QB on the roster. But, at the moment, he's on injured reserve with a back injury.