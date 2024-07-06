Vikings' rookie Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash that claimed the lives of 2 others

Minnesota Vikings’ rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was among three people killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Maryland, police said. He was 24.

The crash occurred just before 3:15 a.m. in Prince George’s County and involved a total of three vehicles, state police said in a news release.

Jackson was in the front passenger seat of a maroon Dodge Charger and was traveling with Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, 24.

Hazel, the driver, and Jackson died at the scene, police said. Lytton was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of a silver Infiniti, identified as Cori Clingman, was traveling northbound on Route 4 and attempted to change lanes while "driving at a high rate of speed." The Infiniti struck the Charger and then hit a Chevrolet Impala, the news release states.

The force of the crash caused the Charger to travel off the road and hit multiple tree stumps before coming to a stop.

