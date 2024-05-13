When are NFL OTAs in 2024? Every team's key dates for offseason

The 2024 NFL calendar continues to roll out.

With the draft completed in late April and the schedule release on the horizon, the next part of the offseason is coming up.

Organized team activities – OTAs – are scheduled to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players planned through three phases.

Phase one through the first two weeks focuses on meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab. Phase two consumes the following three weeks and gets players on the field for various drills, though live contact is not permitted. The final phase occurs during the next four weeks where teams conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs, where live contact is still prohibited but 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Here’s a look at the key dates for all 32 NFL franchises with the first day to report looming:

Arizona Cardinals

May 20-22, May 28-30, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Atlanta Falcons

May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4, June 6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

Baltimore Ravens

May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Buffalo Bills

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Carolina Panthers

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Cincinnati Bengals

May 28-30, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Cleveland Browns

May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 21-23, May 29-31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Denver Broncos

May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Detroit Lions

May 21-23, May 29-31, June 10-12 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Green Bay Packers

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Houston Texans

May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Indianapolis Colts

May 21-23, May 29-31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Jacksonville Jaguars

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

Kansas City Chiefs

May 20-22, May 28-30, June 4-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Las Vegas Raiders

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 4-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Minnesota Vikings

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

New Orleans Saints

May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Pittsburgh Steelers

May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Seattle Seahawks

May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Tennessee Titans

May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13 Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6