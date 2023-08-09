When is Week 1 of the NFL season? Here's the full schedule

Football is almost back.

Teams will take the field this week for their first preseason games, but those are merely an appetizer for what's to come. The NFL regular season is creeping up with the first actual game set to kick off in less than a month.

The anticipation for Week 1 is growing with each passing day, so let’s look ahead to the schedule for the first week of the regular season.

Who will play the first game of the NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their campaign to repeat as Super Bowl champions when they host the Detroit Lions for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be broadcast on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock. Coverage will begin with Football Night in America starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in Week 1 of the NFL season?

Let’s look at the remaining Week 1 schedule based on time slots.

NFL Week 1 Sunday afternoon games

The first Sunday after of the 2023 NFL season includes eight games with 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and five with 4:25 p.m. kickoffs.

FOX will broadcast Falcons-Panthers, Jaguars-Colts, 49ers-Steelers and Cardinals-Commanders in the early window, while CBS will broadcast Texans-Ravens, Bengals-Browns, Buccaneers-Vikings and Titans-Saints in the same time slot.

Fans will be treated to some even more intriguing matchups in the later Sunday afternoon window. FOX will broadcast Packers-Bears and Rams-Seahawks, while CBS will carry Eagles-Patriots, Dolphins-Chargers and Raiders-Broncos.

NFL Week 1 Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football kicks off in 2023 with an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. NBC and Peacock’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football

Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The matchup begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 11 and will air on ESPN and ABC.