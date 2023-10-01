Trending
NFL

Which player has the most sacks in a single NFL game?

Chargers' Khalil Mack sacked Raiders' Aidan O'Connell six times in Week 4 in 2023

By Sanjesh Singh

Mack
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Aidan O’Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders is sacked by Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Aidan O'Connell had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment on Sunday. Six of them, to be exact.

The Las Vegas Raiders turned to the 25-year-old rookie quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo's concussion injury, and O'Connell faced the Los Angeles Chargers on the road for his first test.

But in the 24-17 loss, O'Connell met Chargers stud Khalil Mack...six times. Mack recorded six of Los Angeles' seven sacks on the day, prompting the question: Which player has the most sacks in a single NFL game?

Let's take a look at the top performances:

Which player has the most sacks in a single NFL game?

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Thomas recorded seven sacks against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11, 1990 to hold the single-game record.

Mack's six vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 1 wasn't enough to top the list, but it came awfully close. For context, the Chicago Bears have six sacks in their last nine games dating back to last season.

Here's a look at the top eight single-game sack performances:

1. Derrick Thomas (Kansas City Chiefs): 7.0 vs. Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11, 1990

T-2. Fred Dean (San Francisco 49ers): 6.0 vs. New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13, 1983

T-2 Derrick Thomas (Chiefs): 6.0 vs. Oakland Raiders on Sept. 6, 1998

T-2 Osi Umenyiora (New York Giants): 6.0 vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 30, 2007

T-2. Adrian Clayborn (Atlanta Falcons): 6.0 vs. Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12, 2017

T-2. Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers): 6.0 vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 1, 2023

T-7. William Gay (Detroit Lions): 5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 4, 1983

T-7. Aldon Smith (San Francisco 49ers): 5.5 vs. Chicago Bears on Nov. 19, 2012

Eleven players are tied with five single-game sacks.

