Who is favored to win NFL MVP in 2023? Here's a look at the full odds

The NFL is stocked with stars -- but only one can win MVP each year.

Even though the battle for MVP generally heats up as the weather gets colder, it's never too soon to start looking at the favorites. And with the 2023 NFL season set to kick off next week, now is the perfect time.

Can Patrick Mahomes go back-to-back? Will Joe Burrow or Josh Allen claim their first MVP? Can Aaron Rodgers regain his rhythm with his new team?

Here's a full breakdown of the preseason NFL MVP odds for this season:

What are the betting odds to win NFL MVP in 2023?

Mahomes enters the season favored to win his third MVP in six years. The reigning regular season and Super Bowl MVP dominated in 2022, leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41) and QBR (77.6). If he's healthy, there's no doubt that Mahomes will be in the MVP conversation.

Burrow and Allen come in just behind Mahomes, as both are seeking their first MVP after top-five finishes last year. The Bengals and Bills both face the Chiefs in Kansas City this season, so those games could be crucial for building an MVP case.

The 22 players with the shortest odds are all quarterbacks, with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey breaking that streak at +6500.

Here are the top 25 odds to win 2023 NFL MVP, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Patrick Mahomes, +600

Joe Burrow, +700

Josh Allen, +800

Jalen Hurts, +900

Justin Herbert, +1000

Lamar Jackson, +1400

Trevor Lawrence, +1500

Aaron Rodgers, +1500

Justin Fields, +1500

Tua Tagovailoa, +2000

Dak Prescott, +2000

Deshaun Watson, +3000

Jared Goff, +3000

Geno Smith, +3500

Derek Carr, +3500

Brock Purdy, +4000

Jordan Love, +4000

Russell Wilson, +4000

Kirk Cousins, +4000

Kenny Pickett, +5000

Matthew Stafford, +5000

Daniel Jones, +5000

Christian McCaffrey, +6500

Mac Jones, +7000

Jimmy Garoppolo, +7500

Who won NFL MVP in 2022?

Mahomes won his second career MVP last season with 48 of 50 first-place votes. Hurts and Allen each claimed a first-place vote to finish second and third, respectively. Burrow and Jefferson rounded out the top-five in voting.

List of NFL MVP winners by year

2022: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

2021: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB

2020: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB

2019: Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB

2018: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

2017: Tom Brady, Patriots QB

2016: Matt Ryan, Falcons QB

2015: Cam Newton, Panthers QB

2014: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB

2013: Peyton Manning, Broncos QB

2012: Adrian Peterson, Vikings RB

2011: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB

2010: Tom Brady, Patriots QB

2009: Peyton Manning, Colts QB

2008: Peyton Manning, Colts QB

2007: Tom Brady, Patriots QB

2006: LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers RB

2005: Shaun Alexander, Seahawks RB

2004: Peyton Manning, Colts QB

2003: Peyton Manning, Colts QB / Steve McNair, Titans QB

2002: Rich Gannon, Raiders QB

2001: Kurt Warner, Rams QB

2000: Marshall Faulk, Rams RB

1999: Kurt Warner, Rams QB

1998: Terrell Davis, Broncos RB

1997: Brett Favre, Packers QB

1997: Barry Sanders, Lions RB

1996: Brett Favre, Packers QB

1995: Brett Favre, Packers QB

1994: Steve Young, 49ers QB

1993: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys RB

1992: Steve Young, 49ers QB

1991: Thurman Thomas, Bills RB

1990: Joe Montana, 49ers QB

1989: Joe Montana, 49ers QB

1988: Boomer Esiason, Bengals QB

1987: John Elway, Broncos QB

1986: Lawrence Taylor, Giants LB

1985: Marcus Allen, Raiders QB

1984: Dan Marino, Dolphins QB

1983: Joe Theismann, Washington QB

1982: Mark Moseley, Washington K

1981: Ken Anderson, Bengals QB

1980: Brian Sipe, Browns QB

1979: Earl Campbell, Oilers RB

1978: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers QB

1977: Walter Payton, Bears RB

1976: Bert Jones, Colts QB

1975: Fran Tarkenton, Vikings QB

1974: Ken Stabler, Raiders QB

1973: O.J. Simpson, Bills RB

1972: Larry Brown, Washington RB

1971: Alan Page, Vikings DT

1970: John Brodie, 49ers QB

1969: Roman Gabriel, Rams QB

1968: Earl Morrall, Colts QB

1967: Johnny Unitas, Colts QB

1966: Bart Starr, Packers QB

1965: Jim Brown, Browns FB

1964: Johnny Unitas, Colts QB

1963: Y.A. Tittle, Giants QB

1962: Jim Taylor, Packers FB

1961: Paul Hornung, Packers HB

1960: Norm Van Brocklin, Eagles QB

1959: Johnny Unitas, Colts QB

1958: Jim Brown, Browns FB

1957: Jim Brown, Browns FB

