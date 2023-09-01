Who is favored to win the Super Bowl in 2023? Here are the NFL betting odds for this season

Before the 2023 NFL season kicks off next week, let's look even further ahead.
Super Bowl LVIII is set for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While we have no idea who will be playing in that game right now, now is the time to make your predictions.
Will the Chiefs run it back after beating the Eagles last season? Could the Bengals or Bills claim their first Super Bowl victory? Or will someone else crash the party?
Here are all the odds to win the Super Bowl this season, plus a look at the favorites to win each conference:
Who is favored to win the Super Bowl this season?
The aforementioned Chiefs and Eagles are the two favorites to win it all entering this season. Beyond them, the Bills, 49ers and Bengals round out the top five. The Jets, led by new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have the sixth-shortest odds despite not making the postseason since 2010.
Here are the full odds for every team to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:
- Kansas City Chiefs, +600
- Philadelphia Eagles, +650
- Buffalo Bills, +800
- San Francisco 49ers, +900
- Cincinnati Bengals, +1000
- New York Jets, +1100
- Dallas Cowboys, +1400
- Baltimore Ravens, +1800
- Detroit Lions, +1900
- Miami Dolphins, +2200
- Jacksonville Jaguars, +2500
- Los Angeles Chargers, +2500
- Seattle Seahawks, +3000
- Cleveland Browns, +3500
- New Orleans Saints, +3500
- Chicago Bears, +4000
- Green Bay Packers, +4000
- Minnesota Vikings, +4000
- Denver Broncos, +4500
- New York Giants, +4500
- Pittsburgh Steelers, +5000
- New England Patriots, +5500
- Las Vegas Raiders, +6500
- Atlanta Falcons, +7000
- Carolina Panthers, +8000
- Los Angeles Rams, +8000
- Washington Commanders, +8000
- Tennessee Titans, +9000
- Indianapolis Colts, +10000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +10000
- Arizona Cardinals, +20000
- Houston Texans, +20000
Who is favored to win the AFC in 2023?
NFL
Three teams stand out as the heavy favorites in the AFC: Kansas City, Buffalo and Cincinnati. The Chiefs have made five straight AFC Championship Games, winning three times. Joe Burrow and Co., meanwhile have met the Chiefs in that game the last two seasons, winning in 2021 and losing last year. And even though the Bills haven't won the conference since 1993, they have perennially been in the mix during the Josh Allen era.
Here are the full odds to win the AFC, according to PointsBet:
- Kansas City Chiefs, +325
- Buffalo Bills, +450
- Cincinnati Bengals, +500
- New York Jets, +900
- Baltimore Ravens, +950
- Miami Dolphins, +1200
- Jacksonville Jaguars, +1300
- Los Angeles Chargers, +1400
- Cleveland Browns, +1600
- Pittsburgh Steelers, +2500
- Denver Broncos, +2800
- New England Patriots, +3000
- Las Vegas Raiders, +4500
- Tennessee Titans, +4500
- Indianapolis Colts, +6000
- Houston Texans, +9000
Who is favored to win the NFC in 2023?
Based on preseason odds, the NFC is a two-horse race. The Eagles and 49ers, who played in last year's NFC Championship Game, are again expected to rule the conference. Looking further down the board, the Cowboys, Lions and Seahawks round out the top five while the Cardinals are the biggest longshot.
Here are the full odds to win the NFC, according to PointsBet:
- Philadelphia Eagles, +300
- San Francisco 49ers, +350
- Dallas Cowboys, +600
- Detroit Lions, +900
- Seattle Seahawks, +1300
- New Orleans Saints, +1400
- Minnesota Vikings, +1800
- Green Bay Packers, +2000
- New York Giants, +2200
- Atlanta Falcons, +2500
- Chicago Bears, +2500
- Los Angeles Rams, +3500
- Carolina Panthers, +4000
- Washington Commanders, +4000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +5000
- Arizona Cardinals, +10000
