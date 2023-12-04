Who is playing in NFL's Week 14? Here's the full schedule

The 2023 NFL season is getting down to its business stretch, with playoff seeding gaining importance.

Week 14 will have its fair share of riveting matchups, but it's also the last week of byes for the season. The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders are the only teams off.

Thursday Night Football will kick things off with the lowly New England Patriots at the hopeful Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The early window on Sunday features seven matchups, chief among them being the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at the Baltimore Ravens.

Four matchups occur in the late window, with the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks at the San Francisco 49ers standing out.

Sunday Night Football will feature a high-stakes affair with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys, a game involving colossal NFC implications.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with two games occurring simultaneously. The Green Bay Packers will be at the New York Giants while the Tennessee Titans will be at the Miami Dolphins.

Here is the full Week 14 schedule in 2023...