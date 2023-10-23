Who is playing in NFL's Week 8? Here is the full schedule

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals scrambles away from Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Paul Brown Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

All 32 teams are back on the field for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

There are no byes during Weeks 8 and 12, so fans will be treated to a full 16-game slate that includes some intriguing matchups.

Thursday Night Football will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Bills in Buffalo. Both teams are seeking to bounce back after Week 7 losses.

The early window will feature nine games. Among them are the New York Jets and New York Giants in an intra-city clash, the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in an NFC battle and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC showdown of two-loss teams.

Four games make up the late window, with the Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns versus the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of two 4-2 squads.

Sunday Night Football will feature the Chicago Bears in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Each team is pursuing their third win of the season.

Monday Night Football will wrap things up with the Las Vegas Raiders on the road versus the Detroit Lions.

Here’s a full look at the Week 8 slate.