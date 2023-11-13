Winners and losers from Raiders-Jets matchup on Sunday Night Football

There was a lot of kicking on Sunday.

It began with an early-morning 10-6 game in Germany that featured mostly field goals. It continued with an afternoon slate that featured an NFL-record five game-winning field goals as time expired. And it concluded with a Sunday Night Football game in which both teams struggled to reach the end zone.

Until the new-look Raiders finally broke through in the fourth quarter.

Aidan O'Connell lobbed a five-yard pass to rookie tight end Michael Mayer, who went up-and-over Jets safety Jordan Whitehead to make the catch for a go-ahead touchdown that propeled the Raiders to a 16-12 victory.

Here are the winners and losers from the Jets-Raiders game.

Winner: Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce remains undefeated as interim head coach.

The Raiders have displayed new-found energy since the organization cleaned house on Oct. 31 by firing head coach Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Pierce has guided the Raiders to wins over the New York Giants and now the New York Jets to help the team improve to 5-5. He showed confidence in his team on Sunday by going for it on a pair of late fourth-and-short situations and his players responded by converting each.

Light up the postgame victory cigars once again.

Loser: The Jets offense

The New York Jets have gone 36 consecutive offensive drives without a touchdown.

It's the longest active streak in the league, and the third longest of the season behind the New England Patriots (39) and the New York Giants (38). The offense did score on its first possession for the first time this season, but those points came via a field goal, as did each of their other points against the Raiders.

The Jets were marching down field in the closing minutes, reaching the red zone while trailing by four with 1:22 to play. Wilson then threw a crushing interception to Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (Spoiler alert: he's another winner we'll get to soon).

The Jets defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense the ball back with 52 seconds remaining. On the final play from the Raiders 44-yard-line, Wilson managed to roll out and avoid a sack to keep the play alive. While being chased, he made a strong throw down field that reached the hands of Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin but fell incomplete.

It might have been the Jets' best chance at a touchdown all game.

Winner: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs might be the happiest Raider of all to have a new head coach.

For the second-consecutive week under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, Jacobs set a season-high in rushing yards. In Pierce's debut in last week's 30-6 win over the New York Giants, Jacobs had 26 carries for 98 yards, both of which were season-highs.

This week against the Jets, Jacobs eclipsed each of those numbers with 27 carries for 116 yards, although he did also lose what could have been a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Under previous coach Josh McDaniels, Jacobs had 20 or more carries in just two of eight games this season, with highs of 25 carries for 77 yards in a Week 6 win over the New England Patriots.

Loser: The Jets defense

How could you not feel bad for these guys?

Winner: Field goal kickers

As previously stated, it was a big week for kickers.

Over the first three quarters, it sure seemed like kickers were going to be the stars of this game. The Jets' Greg Zuerlein helped the Jets take a 9-6 halftime lead and finished 4-for-4. The Raiders Daniel Carlson kept pace, making all three of his attempts, including a 54-yarder as time expired in the second quarter and a 40-yarder that evened the score at 9-9 late in the third quarter.

Loser: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers told NBC's Melissa Stark during the game that he is targeting a mid-December return from the torn Achilles he suffered during the Jets' opening offensive drive of the season.

But the 39-year-old quarterback is only going to attempt that return if the Jets are in playoff contention at the time. This loss hurt those chances as the Jets fall to 4-5 in the crowded AFC race.

Oh, and their next two opponents are the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Winner: Robert Spillane

The Raiders linebacker seemed to seal the win by intercepting a Zach Wilson pass with the Jets in the red zone and just over one minute remaining.

The Jets ended up getting the ball back for one final drive that ended when Wilson's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete as time expired to give the Raiders the win. But the victory wasn't the only cause for celebration for the Spillane family.

After getting the game-winning interception, Robert Spillane announces that he and his wife are expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/7iVGU9m9yA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 13, 2023

"My wife is actually pregnant," Spillane said on NBC after the game. "So, we get to tell the world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June, so I'm looking forward to it."