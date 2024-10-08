United States team vs. Russian team, competing in the men’s ice hockey tournament, the ‘Miracle on Ice,’ at the 1980 Winter Olympics / XIII Olympic Winter Games, Olympic Fieldhouse.

A bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to award Congressional Gold Medals to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team that defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union in Lake Placid, New York, at a period of high tension during the Cold War.

Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Minn., introduced the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act along with co-sponsors Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Bill Keating, D-Mass.

“What they did for our country at that moment, I’ll never forget,” Stauber said in a phone interview. “It’s one of the defining sports moments in my lifetime, and I am so proud that we can give this Congressional Medal to each member of that Olympic team to say thank you for the memories we will never forget as a nation.”

The plan would be for the creation of three medals: one to go on display at the U.S Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota, another at the Lake Placid Olympic Center and the third at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Stefanik, whose district includes Lake Placid, said the team “taught our nation how to believe in miracles."

“(The) community is proud to be home of this historic and inspiring event, and as we work to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 'Miracle on Ice,' this legislation honors our Olympic victors for their legendary achievement,” Stefanik said.

Keating said the victory “remains a timeless symbol of teamwork and unity in the face of adversity.” Quigley called the medals “yet another chance to show the world where we stand in the fight for freedom.”

Stauber, who was 13 at the time before going on to play at Lake Superior State and a handful of years professionally in the minors, and his staff have been working with USA Hockey to get this to the House floor for consideration. USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher urged fans to contact their congressional representatives to voice support for the measure, which is expected to be debated for consideration only after the election in the lame duck session of congress.

“I don’t think anybody really has to think about whether they support it or not,” Stauber said. “I hope all 535 members of congress reach the conclusion yes they deserve it and then the president signs it.”

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL enthusiastically supports the bill, calling the 1980 team's run “perhaps the most memorable and impactful achievement in the history of athletics.”

The deaths of players in recent years, Mark Wells in May and Mark Pavelich in 2021, along with coach Herb Brooks in 2003, have added urgency to the process.

“The timing for all of us is of the essence because we want these members to be able to cherish and appreciate this during their lifetime,” Stauber said. “I think that bestowing this highest honor upon them is important.”

Stauber said he was going to work as hard as he can to pass the legislation “the sooner the better.” Feb. 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Americans upsetting the Soviets 4-3 on the way to Olympic gold on home ice days later with a victory against Finland to close out the medal round.

“We’re going to push it, I’m going to push it as hard and as fast as I can so we can celebrate in Lake Placid with the remaining living members of that team that gave us that glorious moment in February of 1980,” Stauber said.