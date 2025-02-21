Trudeau, hockey fans react to Canada beating Team USA in 4 Nations final

Tense. Nerve-wracking. Political. Emotional.

The Canada-Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday had everything, eventually culminating in the former's triumph.

Despite taking the lead first then eventually trailing 2-1, Connor McDavid sealed Canada's comeback with the golden goal in overtime after 8:18 played.

Fans understandably had various reactions on social media, from patriotic takes to typical rivalry banter. Among the reactions involved Justin Trudeau, the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, who has been in deep tensions with the U.S. since President Trump took office.

Team USA's loss means it has not gotten the best of Canada in the final or championship series of an international tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Canada's win over the U.S.:

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

Feels like the right time to say this:



The men's ice hockey competition at the 2026 #WinterOlympics begins Feb. 11, 2026. Mark it down. — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2025

How that McDavid goal just felt pic.twitter.com/TDsnCirxcu — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) February 21, 2025

MCDAVID FOR THE WIN!



HUGE OT WIN!



CANADA FOREVER!!!! 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJrXGyEuBz — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 21, 2025

Olympics in 350 days. We will see this again — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 21, 2025

MCJESUS — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 21, 2025

Still got some ground to make up Canada… pic.twitter.com/dDmdL3uEFV — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 21, 2025

Congratulations to Team Canada our brothers and sisters to the North on the big win. Team USA played hard but it wasn’t our night. What I love is the amount of people that got to experience the incredible sport of hockey for the first time because of this game and are now fans. — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) February 21, 2025

Canada’s game. Canada’s legacy.



The true North, strong, free and golden 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/L7WX13hl2Q — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 21, 2025

Singing O Canada loud and proud after winning the #4Nations Face-Off. 🇨🇦



What a feeling. pic.twitter.com/81wQ11f1w5 — NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025

Jordan Binnington in winner-take-all games:



◽️ 29/30 saves in 2019 second round Game 7 against Dallas

◽️ 32/33 saves in 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7 against Boston

◽️ 31/33 saves in 4 Nations Face-Off final



He won each of those games.



H/T @Peter_Baughhttps://t.co/QS82QlahiA pic.twitter.com/lQi576rHOX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 21, 2025

