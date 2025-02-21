Trending
Trudeau, hockey fans react to Canada beating Team USA in 4 Nations final

The thrilling finale had social media on its heels.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tense. Nerve-wracking. Political. Emotional.

The Canada-Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday had everything, eventually culminating in the former's triumph.

Despite taking the lead first then eventually trailing 2-1, Connor McDavid sealed Canada's comeback with the golden goal in overtime after 8:18 played.

Fans understandably had various reactions on social media, from patriotic takes to typical rivalry banter. Among the reactions involved Justin Trudeau, the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, who has been in deep tensions with the U.S. since President Trump took office.

Team USA's loss means it has not gotten the best of Canada in the final or championship series of an international tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Canada's win over the U.S.:

Here are five things to know about Connor McDavid.

