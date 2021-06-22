Do-or-die games have not been kind to Philly teams in recent history

Led by four aces, the Phillies racked up a franchise-best 102 wins in 2011, the most in baseball that season.

The organization's historic year ended with a thud in the playoffs. The Phillies were knocked out by the Cardinals in a best-of-five NLDS.

With a packed Citizens Bank Park of 46,530 fans, the Phillies dropped Game 5, 1-0, as Chris Carpenter outdid Roy Halladay in an epic pitching matchup.

Ryan Howard suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon on the final out of the game. The club's golden era of a World Series title and five straight NL East crowns ended that Oct. 7 night as the Phillies have not been back to the playoffs since then.