Do-or-die games have not been kind to Philly teams in recent history

There's nothing like the beast of a win-or-go-home setting.Lately, for the Philadelphia teams in the four major sports markets, there has been nothing but heartache to come from those moments.Among their most recent postseason runs, the Sixers, Flyers, Eagles and Phillies have all experienced painful exits in a decisive do-or-die game.So that can only mean Philly sports fans are due for a championship run ... we think.Bear with us as we address the city's four wounds that may still be fresh.
Led by four aces, the Phillies racked up a franchise-best 102 wins in 2011, the most in baseball that season.
The organization's historic year ended with a thud in the playoffs. The Phillies were knocked out by the Cardinals in a best-of-five NLDS.
With a packed Citizens Bank Park of 46,530 fans, the Phillies dropped Game 5, 1-0, as Chris Carpenter outdid Roy Halladay in an epic pitching matchup.
Ryan Howard suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon on the final out of the game. The club's golden era of a World Series title and five straight NL East crowns ended that Oct. 7 night as the Phillies have not been back to the playoffs since then.
In football, of course, there are no Game 7s. Every playoff game represents one.
Despite a 9-7 record in 2019, the Eagles won the NFC East and therefore hosted a wild-card round playoff game against the 11-5 Seahawks.
In his first-ever playoff game, Carson Wentz was forced to exit during the first quarter after sustaining a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jadeveon Clowney.
The Eagles couldn't overcome the loss of their quarterback and fell, 17-9, in front of nearly 70,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.
Now, Wentz is no longer the franchise QB, Doug Pederson is no longer the head coach and a new era of Eagles football is set to begin in 2021.
After winning their first postseason series since 2012, the Flyers met the Islanders in the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs last summer.
Down 3-1 in the series, Alain Vigneault's club won Game 5 in overtime and Game 6 in double OT.
But Game 7 was a dud.
The Flyers were blanked by New York, 4-0, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Flyers recorded only 16 shots, which marked their second fewest of 2019-20 (regular season and playoffs). They also lost Game 1 by an identical score.
Falling a win shy of the Eastern Conference Final, the Flyers then took a sizable step backward in 2020-21. They allowed the most goals in hockey (3.52 per game) over the 56-game regular season and missed the playoffs.
The Flyers are hoping an active offseason and a normal regular season translate to a bounce-back 2021-22 campaign.
Just when it felt like Kawhi Leonard's shot finally stopped bouncing on the rim, new Game 7 pain surfaced Sunday night for Sixers fans.
Championship aspirations were sucked out of the Wells Fargo Center as the top-seeded Sixers lost to the Hawks, 103-96, in Game 7 of their second-round series.
The thought of Doc Rivers' team coughing up an 18-point cushion in Game 4 and a 26-point command in Game 5 only intensifies the current sting for Philly.
Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will go back to the drawing board after their first season in Philadelphia together.
"We’re committed to this group,"
Morey said Tuesday. "This was a really good group that played at a very high level. Obviously, part of my job is to self-reflect, read what others are writing, because you can learn from that. And a lot of what I’m reading, I frankly don’t understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation. I don’t choose to come here, Doc doesn’t choose to come here if this is a bad situation."