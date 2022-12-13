Frost's next challenge with Flyers: Keep it going

Nobody should expect Morgan Frost to put up a bunch of four-point games.

But the offense-needy Flyers would love to see him string together consecutive games of scoring after his four-point outburst Sunday night. It would not only give management a better read on the 23-year-old center and his future, but it also would help Frost's confidence and the Flyers' chances at picking up some wins.

Frost signed a one-year, $800,000 contract in July and was no longer waivers exempt heading into the season. Prior to the opener, Frost knew this was a significant prove-it year for himself.

"It's been a long road here," Frost said Oct. 7. "I've said it in previous interviews, I don't just want to be on the team, I want to be here and make a difference. I've also said this before, too, it's probably the biggest year of my career. That's the mindset I'm taking.

"I think there's been a decent amount of pressure on me since I've been here. Sometimes it hasn't gone my way and sometimes it has. I think it's just kind of having a clear head and not overthinking things. Just coming in, trying to have fun."

Frost looked like a difference-making player having fun Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona. The 2017 first-round pick put up a goal and three assists in the Flyers' 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes. His third helper was a pretty one from below the goal line that forced overtime.

Frost scored over half of his season point total coming into the night. He entered with six points through 27 games. A young player's progress should not be based solely on point production, but a player like Frost comes with scoring pedigree.

"I think Frosty has really improved," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Dec. 1. "Sometimes it's hard to see on a day-to-day basis, but I think back to where he was a year ago.

"He's one of the players that we'll see where we're at at the 40-game mark and the 60-game mark, but to me, he's trending the right way."

The Flyers want Frost to play an offensive role, so they have to evaluate him on how much he creates and produces goals over a period of time.

"It's pretty simple, we're certainly not trying to turn him into a checker," Flyers head coach John Tortorella said a week ago. "We need to see more offense out of him.

"If he can't bring us offense, I'm not sure where it all goes for him."

When the Flyers visit the Avalanche on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET/NBCSP+), Frost will look to record a point in consecutive games for the first time this season. It's a good opportunity for him to keep playing freely and confidently.

"It is a huge year, but I'm not trying to overthink it," he said Oct. 7. "I think that's when I'm at my best — when I'm not overthinking it."

