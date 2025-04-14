How many Presidents' Trophy winners have went on to win the Stanley Cup?

The Winnipeg Jets are champions of the NHL regular season.
Winnipeg on Sunday clinched the 2024-25 Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season. The Jets secured the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy after the East-leading Washington Capitals lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, putting Winnipeg's current point total of 114 out of reach for Alexander Ovechkin and Co.
It's been a historic season in more ways than just one for the Jets. In the first season under head coach Scott Arniel, the Jets have set franchise records for longest winning streak (11 games) and wins (55) -- and they've matched the franchise record for points that was set in 2017-18, with one more game still on the schedule.
Kyle Connor and Co. are now looking to deliver the franchise its first Stanley Cup championship. But what does history say about Winnipeg's Cup chances after winning the Presidents' Trophy?
Here's what to know about the Presidents' Trophy:
What is the Presidents' Trophy in hockey?
The Presidents' Trophy is awarded to the NHL team that finishes with the most points in the regular season.
In the event of a tie for most points, the team with the most regulation wins gets the award. The second tiebreaker is the team with the most regulation and overtime wins and the third tiebreaker is the team with the most total wins.
When was the NHL Presidents' Trophy first awarded?
The Edmonton Oilers won the first-ever Presidents' Trophy in the 1985-86 season. Wayne Gretzky and Co. also won it the following season.
Who has won the most NHL Presidents' Trophies?
The Detroit Red Wings own the most Presidents' Trophies with six, although it's been close to two decades since their last win. Detroit won the award in 1994-95, 1995-96, 2001-02, 2003-04, 2005-06 and 2007-08.
The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers each have won four Presidents' Trophies, while the Colorado Avalanche and the Capitals have claimed three apiece.
How many NHL Presidents' Trophy winners also won the Stanley Cup?
Presidents' Trophy triumphs have been followed by many more playoff exits than championship victories. Since it was first awarded in 1985-86, just eight Presidents' Trophy winners have went on to capture the Cup.
Who was the last NHL Presidents' Trophy winner to win the Stanley Cup?
It's been over a decade since a team picked up the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup in the same season. The Chicago Blackhawks finished atop the NHL standings in the shortened 2012-13 campaign before beating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the '13 Cup Final. That Blackhawks team is also the most recent Presidents' Trophy winner to even reach the Stanley Cup Final.
Chicago is one of seven franchises to sweep the two trophies, with the Red Wings being the only franchise to achieve the feat more than once. Here's a full look at each Presidents' Trophy-winning Stanley Cup champion:
- 2012-13: Chicago Blackhawks
- 2007-08: Detroit Red Wings
- 2001-02: Detroit Red Wings
- 2000-01: Colorado Avalanche
- 1998-99: Dallas Stars
- 1993-94: New York Rangers
- 1988-89: Calgary Flames
- 1986-87: Edmonton Oilers
What's the record for most team points in an NHL season?
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins racked up 135 points in the 2022-23 campaign to break the single-season NHL record. Boston also set the league record for wins that same regular season with 65. The previous NHL record for points of 132 was held by the 1976-77 Canadiens.
The 1995-96 Red Wings, who tallied 131 points, are the only other team to ever reach the 130-point milestone.
List of Presidents' Trophy winners
- 2024-25: Winnipeg Jets, 114 points (1 game still remaining)
- 2023-24: New York Rangers, 114 points
- 2022-23: Boston Bruins, 135 points
- 2021-22: Florida Panthers, 122 points
- 2020-21: Colorado Avalanche, 82 points
- 2019-20: Boston Bruins, 100 points
- 2018-19: Tampa Bay Lightning, 128 points
- 2017-18: Nashville Predators, 117 points
- 2016-17: Washington Capitals, 118 points
- 2015-16: Washington Capitals, 120 points
- 2014-15: New York Rangers, 113 points
- 2013-14: Boston Bruins, 117 points
- 2012-13: Chicago Blackhawks, 77 points
- 2011-12: Vancouver Canucks, 111 points
- 2010-11: Vancouver Canucks, 117 points
- 2009-10: Washington Capitals, 121 points
- 2008-09: San Jose Sharks, 117 points
- 2007-08: Detroit Red Wings, 115 points
- 2006-07: Buffalo Sabres, 113 points
- 2005-06: Detroit Red Wings, 124 points
- 2003-04: Detroit Red Wings, 109 points
- 2002-03: Ottawa Senators, 113 points
- 2001-02: Detroit Red Wings, 116 points
- 2000-01: Colorado Avalanche, 118 points
- 1999-2000: St. Louis Blues, 114 points
- 1998-99: Dallas Stars, 114 points
- 1997-98: Dallas Stars, 109 points
- 1996-97: Colorado Avalanche, 107 points
- 1995-96: Detroit Red Wings, 131 points
- 1994-95: Detroit Red Wings, 70 points
- 1993-94: New York Rangers, 112 points
- 1992-93: Pittsburgh Penguins, 119 points
- 1991-92: New York Rangers, 105 points
- 1990-91: Chicago Blackhawks, 106 points
- 1989-90: Boston Bruins, 101 points
- 1988-89: Calgary Flames, 117 points
- 1987-88: Calgary Flames, 105 points
- 1986-87: Edmonton Oilers, 106 points
- 1985-86: Edmonton Oilers, 119 points