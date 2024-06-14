A first Stanley Cup is within reach.

The Florida Panthers on Thursday beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on the road in Game 3 to take a 3-0 Stanley Cup Final lead.

Sam Reinhart opened the scoring for Florida late in the first period before Warren Foegele equalized for Edmonton within two minutes of the second.

Edmonton created more chances early in Game 3 than it did in the entirety of Games 1 and 2, but Sergei Bobrovsky continued to shine in goal.

Despite the Oilers' promising start offensively, the Panthers responded by scoring three unanswered after Foegele's goal to push the lead to 4-1 entering the third quarter.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov all got on the scoresheet in the second for Florida.

Edmonton made it interesting in the third after goals from Philip Broberg and Ryan McLeod, but its efforts fell short. Florida also came close twice after Edmonton opted for an empty net, but both shots drifted just wide.

Game 4 in Edmonton is set for Saturday, June 15, where the Oilers will hope to avoid a sweep in the final.

If not, Canada's wait for a Stanley Cup trophy will continue for a 32nd season.