When is Oilers-Panthers Game 7? How to watch the deciding Stanley Cup Final showdown

The NHL season will end with the two greatest words in sports.

In a stunning turn of events, the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers is going the distance and will be decided in a Game 7.

The potential of a Game 7 seemed highly unlikely earlier in the series. That's because the Panthers took the first three games by a combined score of 11-4 to put themselves on the brink of the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship.

But the Oilers have proven to be at their best in a win-or-go-home spot. Edmonton has won three straight elimination games by a combined score of 18-5 to become just the third team to ever force a Game 7 in the Cup Final after once trailing 3-0 in the series.

After trading three-game winning streaks, Edmonton and Florida will go head-to-head one final time. Will the Oilers make history as just the second team to ever overcome a 3-0 Cup Final series deficit? Or will the Panthers bounce back and have the rats raining down onto the ice as they finally hoist Lord Stanley?

Here's how to watch Game 7 of the Cup Final:

When is Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final?

Game 7 of Oilers-Panthers will take place on Monday, June 24.

What time does Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final start?

Game 7 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Where is Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final being played?

The Panthers will have home-ice advantage in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

What TV channel is Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final on?

ABC will air Game 7.

How to stream Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final live online

The deciding Stanley Cup Final game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How many Stanley Cup Finals have gone to a Game 7?

Since moving to a best-of-seven format in 1939, there have now been 18 Stanley Cup Finals that went the distance.

Home teams are 12-5 across the 17 previous Cup Final Game 7s, but road teams have won the last three.

When was the last Stanley Cup Final Game 7?

Oilers-Panthers will be the first Cup Final Game 7 since 2019, when the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins on the road to capture Lord Stanley.