Flyers rookie camp starts this week, features pair of prospect games

The Flyers' 2023 rookie training camp kicks off Thursday in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Like last year, the camp will feature a pair of games for the Flyers against the Rangers' prospects up the road at PPL Center.

Tyson Foerster, Elliot Desnoyers, Bobby Brink and Emil Andrae headline the Flyers' rookie camp roster.

Foerster owns arguably the best shot in the organization and turned some heads in his eight-game audition with the big club last season. He also scored an overtime winner in one of the rookie games last September.

Desnoyers, "a player that coaches kind of gravitate toward," also earned a look with the Flyers last season.

Brink is one of the most experienced players in camp and Andrae has built a good bit of intrigue.

Practices will be held at Flyers Training Center and are open to the public, free of charge.

Below are the full details on rookie camp:

Schedule

• Thursday, Sept. 14 — Practice, 11:30 a.m. ET

• Friday, Sept. 15 — Morning skate, 10:30 a.m. ET (at Flyers Training Center)

• Friday, Sept. 15 — First rookie game vs. Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Saturday, Sept. 16 — Second rookie game vs. Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, 5:05 p.m. ET

• Sunday, Sept. 17 — Practice, 10 a.m. ET

• Monday, Sept. 18 — Practice, 11 a.m. ET

• Tuesday, Sept. 19 — Practice, 11 a.m. ET

Roster

