Will there be snow for Flyers vs. Devils Stadium Series matchup?

The Flyers take a trip up the turnpike this Saturday to face the Devils at MetLife for the Stadium Series.

With a full slate of fan attractions surrounding the stadium, a Jonas Brothers pregame concert and puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET — it's going to be quite an eventful day.

By the looks of it, it's also going to be a cold one.

The day starts off with a little snowfall, though it's expected to clear out before the afternoon.

As the day progresses, temperatures will continue to drop, reaching freezing right around the start of the game.

It's going to be a cold, windy evening in the Meadowlands, so be sure to bundle up.

Cold weather for an outdoor hockey game … exactly how the sport was meant to be played.

This will be the third time the Flyers and Devils meet this season. Both previous matchups went to overtime, with each team taking a game.

The Flyers are currently sitting third in the Metropolitan Division, with the Devils right behind them in fourth. Still, there's a six-point gap between the two.

As of Thursday morning, the Flyers have a 78.9 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to moneypuck.com.

