Trending
Flyers news

Flyers trade Wade Allison to Predators

After playing 60 games for the Flyers last season, Allison has spent this season with the Phantoms

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Wade Allison, who didn't see any time with the Flyers this season, was traded Friday to the Predators in exchange for 26-year-old forward Denis Gurianov.

Allison played 60 games for the Flyers in 2022-23, but he didn't make the big club's roster out of training camp this season.

The 26-year-old had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and a plus-3 rating in 46 games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

(More coming...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us