Flyers trade Wade Allison to Predators

Wade Allison, who didn't see any time with the Flyers this season, was traded Friday to the Predators in exchange for 26-year-old forward Denis Gurianov.

Allison played 60 games for the Flyers in 2022-23, but he didn't make the big club's roster out of training camp this season.

The 26-year-old had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and a plus-3 rating in 46 games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

