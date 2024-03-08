Trending
Flyers news

Source: Flyers trade Wade Allison to Predators

After playing 60 games for the Flyers last season, Allison has spent this season with the Phantoms

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Wade Allison, who didn't see any time with the Flyers this season, was traded to the Predators in exchange for 26-year-old forward Denis Gurianov, a source confirmed Friday.

The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the trade.

(More coming...)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us