Source: Flyers trade Wade Allison to Predators

Wade Allison, who didn't see any time with the Flyers this season, was traded to the Predators in exchange for 26-year-old forward Denis Gurianov, a source confirmed Friday.

The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the trade.

(More coming...)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube