Live updates: Flyers enter NHL draft with 3 picks in Round 1 — who will they take?

What to Know The 2025 NHL draft has arrived and the Flyers enter the first round with three picks (6, 22, 31). They have 10 total picks across the two days.

The Flyers kicked off draft week with a bang, acquiring Trevor Zegras via trade with the Ducks.

More trades? Where do they pick? Here's a complete Flyers guide for the weekend.

Follow along for live updates as the first round of the 2025 NHL draft gets underway.