Kolosov in the house; Flyers place three players on waivers

The Flyers' second group in training camp had a third goalie join it for practice.

It was Alexei Kolosov, wearing his Flyers mask with a Belarus flag on the back. Ten days ago, his GM was answering questions about his absence, an eventual reality that had been almost dramatized ever since May.

But after not reporting to rookie camp and missing a week-plus of main camp, the 22-year-old prospect was present Friday and providing an answer for now to what has been a puzzling situation.

The big club has four preseason games left. Does it plan to get Kolosov into one?

"No idea," head coach John Tortorella said.

Reports broke Thursday that the 2021 third-round pick was making his way to the Philadelphia area to join the Flyers in camp. Kolosov's agent Dan Milstein released the following statement to NBC Sports Philadelphia:

"Alexei is enthusiastic about joining the Flyers for the upcoming training camp. All previous concerns have been thoroughly addressed and are now resolved."

It doesn't sound like the Kolosov storyline has been a distraction in the Flyers' locker room.

"I don't think it bothers anyone," alternate captain Scott Laughton said. "I think you try to welcome him in, make him feel a part of it and go from there. ... Get some reps out here, hopefully get him in a preseason game and see where it goes."

We'll have to wait and see what's next.

Alexei Kolosov taking some shots in net. pic.twitter.com/quOn7qTAi9 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 27, 2024

In other roster matters, the Flyers placed Ronnie Attard, Louie Belpedio and Rhett Gardner on waivers. If they clear, they'll be loaned to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

J.R. Avon, Elliot Desnoyers, Massimo Rizzo, Brendan Furry and Jacob Gaucher were sent to the Phantoms.

Attard, a 25-year-old defenseman who entered camp on the bubble, struggled Monday in his only preseason game.

"Great kid, has all the tools," Tortorella said Wednesday. "The biggest thing for me is I just want Ronnie to be able to see the ice, read the ice. It has been a little bit of a struggle, but we're going to have to make decisions as we've got other people coming in behind him. You can only carry so many contracts."

The Flyers' roster is down to 37 players.

