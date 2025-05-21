Shaw reportedly lands new assistant job in Flyers' division

Brad Shaw apparently won't be too far away from the Flyers.

The team's former interim head coach is joining the Devils' staff, according to a report Wednesday by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

After spending three seasons in Philadelphia, Shaw parted ways with the Flyers last week when Rick Tocchet was named the club's new head coach. Shaw was up for the Flyers' job after going 5-3-1 in the interim role. The associate coach took over for John Tortorella, who was fired with three weeks left in the season.

"We're really appreciative of what Brad has done, he has helped a lot of our young guys, on defense especially, and he was considered," general manager Danny Briere said last Friday. "He called me yesterday and said he didn't feel like he could fully invest himself going through the process again to see if he would be a part of the staff moving forward. I totally understand and respect that, and we wish him the best."

Shaw will presumably oversee New Jersey's penalty kill and help coach the defensemen. Earlier this month, the Devils relieved assistant coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor.

A number of the Flyers' defensemen improved under Shaw's watch, while the team's penalty kill was a top-five unit in 2023-24 and scored an NHL-leading 16 shorthanded goals.

"I have nothing but great things to say about Shawsy," Ryan Poehling said in April. "He's a great person, but his hockey intellect is off the charts. He knows the game so much more than a lot of people that I've met."

Shaw has a connection to New Jersey head coach Sheldon Keefe. The two were together in the early 2000s when Shaw was a coach and Keefe a player for the IHL's Detroit Vipers and the AHL's Springfield Falcons.

Shaw also knows Devils senior advisor Chuck Fletcher, the Flyers' former general manager who joined New Jersey last offseason.