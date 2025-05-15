Shaw reportedly not returning to Flyers' coaching staff

The Flyers will pretty much have a whole new coaching staff next season.

Brad Shaw will not be back with the Flyers, according to a report Thursday by Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports. Per the report, it was Shaw's decision.

The 61-year-old was in Philadelphia for three seasons, mostly as the Flyers' associate coach. He served as the club's interim head coach for the final nine games of this season after John Tortorella was fired.

Shaw had an uphill battle at landing the Flyers' full-time job. This was a huge decision for general manager Danny Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones. It was their first head coaching hire, one that could define their rebuild, so it felt likely that they would ultimately bring in their handpicked guy.

They did so Wednesday by landing Rick Tocchet.

The Flyers went 5-3-1 with Shaw running the bench and scored an impressive 3.89 goals per game. But they also allowed 3.56 per game.

As Tortorella's right-hand man, Shaw was in charge of the back end and penalty kill. A number of the Flyers' defensemen improved under Shaw's watch, while the team's penalty kill was a top-five unit in 2023-24 and scored an NHL-leading 16 shorthanded goals.

"He has meant so much to my game personally," Travis Sanheim said at his end-of-the-season press conference. "I think a lot of guys on the D core could probably say the same thing. We don't know what's going to happen, time will tell. In saying that, I'm just super thankful for where he has taken my game and I really enjoyed my time working with him, so it would obviously be a disappointment if I didn't get to continue that."

A little over three weeks ago, the Flyers parted ways with three assistants, including power play coach Rocky Thompson. Goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh, who isn't on the bench for games, was not among the subtractions.