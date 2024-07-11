Johnson, a fit in many ways, wants Flyers to challenge rebuild narrative

The shine of the Stanley Cup could be seen above Erik Johnson's right shoulder. It was from a framed image of the defenseman hoisting the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

In the eyes of many, the 2024-25 Flyers are still considered a rebuilding team or at least not yet a bona-fide contender.

But Johnson, a collected, well-spoken veteran who has witnessed a lot in 16 seasons, wants the Flyers to think differently. The 36-year-old didn't come back to Philadelphia to simply play another season and hit the milestone of 1,000 career NHL games.

He cherishes another opportunity.

"Just because expectations maybe aren't high from the outside or maybe the organization doesn't think it's time to win now, I think if you look back the last few years, there have been No. 8 seeds that have slipped into the playoffs and have gone on to the Final and even won the Cup," Johnson said Thursday in a Zoom press conference. "I think it's super important for us players to realize that just because those expectations aren't heightened and aren't there doesn't mean that we can't do something special. I think the guys have to realize that every year's an opportunity, your career is only so long."

After joining the Flyers last season at the trade deadline in March, Johnson re-signed with the club 10 days ago to a one-year, $1 million contract. He has extolled the Flyers' locker room ever since arriving from the Sabres in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

He never considered retirement after the Flyers were eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of their regular season.

"I've talked to a lot of guys that have stepped into retirement and it has been their choice, they've all said, 'Wait until they tell you no more, don't do it yourself, let them rip the jersey off you,'" Johnson said. "So I'm going to play as long as I can, as long as my body feels good and I still have that passion. Even in the gym right now getting ready for another season, I still have that drive, love the competition and love being in the room with the guys, love going on the road and playing meaningful games."

It's easy to see why the Flyers value Johnson's presence on their team. He's a 6-foot-4, righty-shot defenseman who can still contribute. He has a Stanley Cup ring and 987 games of regular-season experience. And he's a quality influence on the team's defensemen, particularly Cam York, Jamie Drysdale and Egor Zamula, who are all 24 years old or younger.

The Flyers haven't been Johnson's only suitor going back to last offseason, when the veteran signed with Buffalo following parts of 13 seasons in Colorado.

"You never really know how valued or how much interest you're going to have until you're a free agent," Johnson said. "I was talking to five or six teams last summer and then at the deadline this year, there were three, four, five teams that I almost went to and Philly ended up being the one. I wanted an opportunity to play and it ended up being a great fit.

"My days of 25, 26 minutes a night are behind me and I know that, I'm comfortable with it. ... I told them I'd be open for any role. I'm here to help these guys, on and off the ice, whether it's 20, 30, 40, 50 games or whatever it is, I'm here for them and I'm here for the Flyers. Whatever they're going to ask of me, I'm going to do."

Johnson's 55 games of postseason experience are more than the Flyers' other six defensemen have combined. Travis Sanheim owns 20, Nick Seeler five and Rasmus Ristolainen, York, Drysdale and Zamula have yet to reach the playoffs.

The Flyers could have up to 12 players that are 25 years old or younger in their season-opening lineup.

"Maybe it's a young team with low expectations, but that doesn't mean anything," Johnson said. "We could go in and surprise a bunch of teams, a bunch of pundits, whoever. ... There's no telling what you can do if you get hot, you ride your goalie, you have some young enthusiasm, you inject some youth, speed, skill in your lineup.

"I think we have to believe that we can do damage this year and make the playoffs and you never know what can happen once you get in. I think that's our mindset, that's what we have to believe as a team and I think that's what we're going to preach when camp starts."

