Flyers' 50th anniversary of second Stanley Cup is a special one

Tuesday marks a special day in the history of the Flyers' franchise.

Fifty years ago today, the Flyers won their second Stanley Cup title in back-to-back fashion. They did so by shutting out the Sabres, 2-0, in Game 6 at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.

"Fifty years, I don't know where it has gone," Bill Barber said in an interview from Tuesday's SportsNet Central. "The greatest group of guys I've ever been associated with. Great teammates, we had success in winning back-to-back championships. The one thing about our team was that we played for one another — played for the team, not for yourself. We had a special bond there that worked out well for us."

A special bond that still stands as the franchise's last champion. The Flyers remain in pursuit of a third title. In January 2024, they honored their back-to-back championship clubs from 1974 and 1975. The Stanley Cup was back in Philadelphia at center ice, surrounded by members of those iconic teams.

"When we get together," Bob Clarke said, "it's like we've never been apart."

You can relive the Flyers' second championship in the video above. SportsNet Central airs every weekday from 6-10 a.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

