Flyers make big trade by acquiring Zegras as NHL draft week begins

The Flyers' NHL draft week has started with a bang.

The team acquired highly-skilled center Trevor Zegras in a trade Monday with the Ducks. In exchange, the Flyers sent Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-rounder (45th overall) and a 2026 fourth-rounder to Anaheim.

The Flyers still have three second-round picks for this weekend. They also have three first-rounders. More on the draft here.

(More coming...)