Flyers make big trade by acquiring Zegras as NHL draft week begins

The Flyers' NHL draft week has started with a bang.
The team acquired highly-skilled center Trevor Zegras in a trade Monday with the Ducks. In exchange, the Flyers sent Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-rounder (45th overall) and a 2026 fourth-rounder to Anaheim.
The Flyers still have three second-round picks for this weekend. They also have three first-rounders. More on the draft here.
With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams!
SIGN UP HERE
(More coming...)