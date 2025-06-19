Flyers add Reirden, assistant video coach to Tocchet's coaching staff

The Flyers have found their third assistant coach.

The club added Todd Reirden to its staff Friday, along with assistant video coach Dylan Crawford.

Reirden was last on the Penguins' staff in 2023-24 as an associate coach. He's a former defenseman who has a Stanley Cup ring from his time as an associate coach with the 2017-18 Capitals.

Rick Tocchet's bench will feature Reirden, Yogi Svejkovsky and Jay Varady.

"I'm happy to have rounded out my coaching staff by bringing Todd and Dylan on board," Tocchet said in a statement released by the team. "Todd's extensive experience across all levels of coaching, as well as his success throughout his career, will play a pivotal role in all facets of our game.

"Dylan adds another level to our video team in an area that is rapidly expanding and becoming more critical in the outcome of games and the way teams prepare."

Reirden, who turns 54 years old next Wednesday, appears to be the Flyers' Brad Shaw replacement. Reirden oversaw Washington's defense before he was hired as the team's head coach the offseason after it won the Stanley Cup. In two seasons as the Capitals' bench boss, Reirden went 89-46-16, but had a pair of first-round playoff exits.

In addition to overseeing the Flyers' defensemen, Shaw also coached the penalty kill. It's uncertain who will now be in charge of the Flyers' PK.

Svejkovsky coached the Canucks' power play in 2024-25 under Tocchet, so running the man advantage could be his role with the Flyers. As for the Flyers' penalty kill, we'll see if that's the job for Varady or Reirden.

At his last stop, Reirden coached Pittsburgh's power play, which struggled in his final season. The Penguins had the NHL's third-worst man advantage in 2023-24 at 15.3 percent. In May 2024, Seth Rorabaugh of the Tribune-Review detailed Reirden's four seasons (and second stint) with Pittsburgh.

In his four seasons working with Washington's defensemen, the Capitals surrendered the league's second-fewest goals per game at 2.45. Defenseman John Carlson was an All-Star in both of Reirden's seasons as a head coach.

Crawford, 35, was a video coach on Tocchet's staff in Vancouver.