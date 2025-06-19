Source: Flyers adding Reirden to Tocchet's coaching staff

There's nothing official yet, but it looks like the Flyers have found their third assistant coach.

The club is in the process of adding Todd Reirden to its staff, a source confirmed Thursday.

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli first reported the news.

Reirden was last on the Penguins' staff in 2023-24 as an associate coach. He's a former defenseman who has a Stanley Cup ring from his time as an associate coach with the 2017-18 Capitals.

Rick Tocchet's coaching staff is set to feature Reirden, Yogi Svejkovsky and Jay Varady.

Reirden, who turns 54 years old next Wednesday, appears to be the Flyers' Brad Shaw replacement. Reirden oversaw Washington's defense before he was hired as the team's head coach the offseason after it won the Stanley Cup. In two seasons as the Capitals' bench boss, Reirden went 89-46-16, but had a pair of first-round playoff exits.

In addition to overseeing the Flyers' defensemen, Shaw also coached the penalty kill. It's uncertain who will now be in charge of the Flyers' PK.

Svejkovsky coached the Canucks' power play in 2024-25 under Tocchet, so running the man advantage could be his role with the Flyers. As for the Flyers' penalty kill, we'll see if that's the job for Varady or Reirden.

At his last stop, Reirden coached Pittsburgh's power play, which struggled in his final season. The Penguins had the NHL's third-worst man advantage in 2023-24 at 15.3 percent. In May 2024, Seth Rorabaugh of the Tribune-Review detailed Reirden's four seasons (and second stint) with Pittsburgh.

In his four seasons working with Washington's defensemen, the Capitals surrendered the league's second-fewest goals per game at 2.45. Defenseman John Carlson was an All-Star in both of Reirden's seasons as a head coach.