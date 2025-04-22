What is the perfect name for a service dog backed by the Broad Street Bullies?

That's the question the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association is asking fans to answer in a new vote to name a future service dog that will help an American veteran or first responder.

"Flyers Alumni are thrilled to announce they have partnered with Team Foster and America’s VetDogs to sponsor and co-raise a future service dog," the alumni association said. "The three organizations will work together to fully fund and train a service dog who will become a vital companion to a veteran or first responder in need."

Some of the Flyers alum settled on six potential names and now the fans can vote.

The finalists? Bruiser, Chief, Eddie, Hammer, Moose and Stanley. Tap here to vote now.

The alum didn't reveal when voting will close and the service dog name will be revealed.

