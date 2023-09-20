Flyers announce 2023-24 promotional schedule that includes special night honoring Ed Snider

With Flyers training camp underway and the regular season creeping up, hockey will be back before we know it.

To keep the excitement rolling, the Flyers on Wednesday announced their promotional nights and giveaways for the 2023-24 season. This year includes plenty of highlights with one-of-a-kind items and thrilling theme nights ... but there is also a new event that certainly stands out the most.

The Ed Snider Legacy Game.

Credit: The Philadelphia Flyers

When the Calgary Flames come to town on Jan. 6, the Flyers will pay tribute to the late Snider. It will be a night honoring his life, his work throughout the Philadelphia community and his legacy within the organization.

Expect it to be a special evening for those involved and all who attend.

There are also a ton of fun giveaways to look forward to. Make sure to keep an eye out for Gritty earmuffs, Flyers beer steins, bucket hats, posters, and of course, dollar pretzel and hot dog nights.

Credit: The Philadelphia Flyers

Credit: The Philadelphia Flyers

Credit: The Philadelphia Flyers

You can find the full breakdown of giveaways and promotional nights below:

· Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Flyers Opening Night T-shirt presented by Fanta

· Oct. 26 vs. Minnesota Wild — Flyers Beer Stein

· Oct. 28 vs. Anaheim Ducks — Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers

· Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Kings — Military Appreciation presented by Toyota

· Nov. 18 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Star Wars Game/Specialty Poster

· Nov. 28 vs. Carolina Hurricanes — Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota

· Dec. 21 vs. Nashville Predators — Holiday Spectacular

· Jan. 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Planet Fitness Giveaway

· Jan. 6 vs. Calgary Flames — Ed Snider Legacy Game

· Jan. 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — Coors Light Luggage Tag Giveaway

· Jan. 10 vs. Montreal Canadiens — Pride Night

· Jan. 21 vs. Ottawa Senators — Dollar Dog Day presented by Dietz and Watson

· Jan. 27 vs. Boston Bruins — Flyers Hall of Fame Game presented by Ticketmaster

· Feb. 12 vs. Arizona Coyotes — PAL Game presented by Toyota

· Feb. 24 vs. New York Rangers — Dollar Pretzel Day presented by J&J Snacks

· Feb. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Gritty Earmuffs

· Mar. 2 vs. Ottawa Senators — Marvel Super Hero™ Game presented by Ticketmaster/Specialty Poster

· Mar. 4 vs. St. Louis Blues — Dollar Pretzel Night presented by J&J Snacks

· Mar. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks — Peco Go Green Giveaway

· Mar. 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs — Constellation Go Green Giveaway

· Mar. 24 vs. Florida Panthers — Flyers Bucket Hat presented by Tata Consulting Services

The Flyers regular season kicks off Oct. 12 when they visit the Blue Jackets.