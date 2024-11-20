Flyers have new sponsor for home and road helmets

The Flyers on Wednesday announced Chevrolet as the sponsor of their helmets.

The Chevrolet logo will be featured on the team's home and road helmets. The logo will debut Wednesday when the Flyers host the Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

"Chevrolet is a historic brand, known for its toughness, reliability, and strength," Todd Glickman, the chief revenue officer of Comcast Spectacor, said in a statement released by the team. "These are all qualities that define the Flyers team and organization, and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned brand at every home and away game."

For tonight's game, any fans driving a Chevrolet vehicle will be permitted to park for free in the Wells Fargo Center lots.

The league started allowing teams to advertise on their helmets in 2020-21, the first regular season back from the COVID pause. The Flyers' home orange and alternate black jerseys are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Here's a look at the Chevrolet logo on the helmets.

The pictures below are courtesy of the Flyers.

