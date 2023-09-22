Flyers' local broadcast schedule features 73 games with preseason

The Flyers will have 73 games featured on the local broadcast this season, including three preseason matchups.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will feature 70 of the Flyers' 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. Every broadcast on NBCSP and NBCSP+ will be available to live stream at NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports app.

Jim Jackson, the longtime play-by-play announcer, and Brian Boucher, the former Flyer and new color analyst, lead the live game coverage, while analysis and reaction on Flyers Pregame and Postgame Live precede and follow every regular-season matchup.

The Flyers have 12 games on national broadcasts this season.

Below is the full broadcast schedule, with four of the team's six preseason games.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube