Flyers' local broadcast schedule features 72 games with preseason

The Flyers will have 72 games aired on the local broadcast this season, including three preseason matchups, starting Thursday night.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will feature 69 of the Flyers' 82 regular-season games in 2024-25. Every broadcast on NBCSP and NBCSP+ will be available to live stream at NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports app.

Jim Jackson, the longtime play-by-play announcer, and Brian Boucher, the former Flyer and current color analyst, lead the live game coverage. Analysis and reaction on Flyers Pregame and Postgame Live will precede and follow every regular-season matchup, with Ashlyn Sullivan, Al Morganti and Scott Hartnell in studio.

The Flyers have 14 games on national broadcasts this season, but the Nov. 20 matchup will be shown locally on NBCSP.

Below is the full broadcast schedule, with three of the team's seven preseason games.

