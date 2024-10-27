Flyers call up Kolosov for possible NHL debut vs. Canadiens

It looks like Alexei Kolosov might get his shot.

The Flyers called up the 22-year-old goalie Saturday night from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley along with defenseman Emil Andrae. With the news of Cam York's upper-body injury and Jett Luchanko being sent back to his junior club Guelph, general manager Danny Briere was expected to make a few roster moves after the Flyers' 7-5 win over the Wild.

York was placed on injured reserve. The Flyers, for now, have three goaltenders on their roster.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As the Flyers host the Canadiens on Sunday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP), it seems very possible that Kolosov will be in net for his NHL debut. The Flyers don't want to wear down Samuel Ersson early in the season. He was in net for the team's win over Minnesota, so starting him in both games of a back-to-back set would not be adhering to that plan.

And the Flyers probably wouldn't summon Kolosov to have him watch as a backup. But we'll find out Sunday for certain in the hours leading up to the game about the team's plans in net against Montreal.

Fedotov has struggled as the Flyers' backup through the team's 2-5-1 start. He has surrendered 14 goals in three starts and the Flyers have lost all three of those games.

The Flyers and Kolosov are trying to make things work after an offseason of uncertainty that bled into training camp.