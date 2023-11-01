Hart exits Flyers-Sabres game in first period

Carter Hart left Wednesday night's game halfway through the first period with a mid-body injury and did not return.

After the Sabres grabbed a 2-1 lead, Hart was checked by head athletic trainer Tommy Alva for the second time in the period. Following a brief discussion, the 25-year-old goalie skated off under his own power and went up the Wells Fargo Center's home tunnel toward the dressing room.

Samuel Ersson took over in relief.

Hart has been excellent through the early going of the season. He entered the game 4-3-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout.

Per Flyers, the skinny on their emergency backup goalie:



Daniel Spencer

Date of Birth: July 9, 1994

Place of Birth: Gloucester, NJ, USA

Age: 29

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 170 lbs

Catches: Left — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 2, 2023

