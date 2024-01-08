Flyers forced to trade top prospect Cutter Gauthier to Ducks

In an absolute stunner Monday night, the Flyers traded top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks.

They sent the 2022 fifth overall draft pick to Anaheim in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round selection in the 2025 draft.

Danny Briere addressed the media at first intermission of tonight’s Flyers-Penguins game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Flyers' general manager said Gauthier was not going to sign with the Flyers. They were made aware of his decision after he played for the U.S. in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship heading into last summer. They apparently never got an answer for why Gauthier had changed his mind on Philadelphia.

"It was a long time coming," Briere said. "It has been going on for a while. We tried to give him space, we tried to get in touch with him many times. They would not communicate. ... At some point, we have to make a decision. We thought with what happened just a few days ago, this was our time to probably get the highest value."

Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones were recently at the 2024 world juniors tournament in Sweden to meet with Gauthier.

Gauthier led Team USA to a gold medal. He has been a standout at Boston College in his sophomore season.

(More coming…)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube