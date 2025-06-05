Flyers add Varady as second assistant coach for Tocchet's staff

The Flyers hired Jay Varady as an assistant coach Thursday, along with Yogi Svejkovsky.

With Rick Tocchet and the Canucks, Svejkovsky oversaw the club's power play in 2024-25. You can read more about him here.

Varady worked under Tocchet as an assistant coach in 2020-21. That was Tocchet's final season with the Coyotes. The 47-year-old Varady also served as the head coach of Arizona's AHL affiliate Tucson for three seasons.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"I'm excited to bring Yogi and Jay on board with me," Tocchet said in a statement released by the Flyers. "I know both of them very well. They each provide a different skill set and more importantly, a different voice, both of which I believe is crucial in not only building a coaching staff, but an entire team and how we grow together. I very much look forward to getting down to work with them again soon."

For the last three seasons, Varady was an assistant coach with the Red Wings. He has coaching experience in various junior leagues, including the WHL, USHL and OHL. He was named USHL Coach of the Year in 2016-17 with the Sioux City Musketeers. He also has a gold medal from his time as a video coach for Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Flyers are probably going to hire a third assistant coach, according to a source. It's uncertain if Varady will serve as the replacement for Brad Shaw, who coached the Flyers' penalty kill and defensemen. Shaw and the club parted ways last month when the Flyers hired Tocchet as their new head coach.

In April, the Flyers moved on from their other assistants Rocky Thompson, Darryl Williams and Angelo Ricci.