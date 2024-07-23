Michkov has landed — Flyers' top prospect arrives to team (in a Phillies hat)

The last time Matvei Michkov was at Flyers Training Center, he was playing air hockey ahead of the 2023 NHL draft, not knowing if he'd ever call Philadelphia his NHL home.

This time, he'll be playing actual hockey.

As a Flyer.

After signing his entry-level contract a little over three weeks ago, the top prospect made his anticipated return to the United States. The team shared the following pictures and video on its X account (formerly Twitter).

After picking up Michkov at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the Flyers will hold an introductory press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey. Michkov will be accompanied by general manager Danny Briere and a translator.

As we've noted, Michkov's arrival to the Flyers comes two years earlier than scheduled. When the Flyers drafted him at No. 7 overall last summer, a three-year wait was expected because of Michkov's contract in the KHL, Russia's top pro league. But the 19-year-old was officially released by his club SKA St. Petersburg a month ago, clearing the way for him to come over from Russia and pursue his NHL dream in Philadelphia.

"I’m extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family," Michkov said when he inked his deal with the Flyers. "Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations. I can't wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that I will do my best to help this team and make that possible."

Michkov is now preparing for Flyers training camp, which will start around mid-September. The Flyers open the preseason Sept. 22 and the regular season Oct. 11.

