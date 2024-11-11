‘I think he's going to be fired up' — Michkov back in after healthy scratches

VOORHEES, N.J. — Anthony Richard knew of Matvei Michkov's talent from watching the rookie winger in training camp.

So he was pumped to learn Monday that he'd be playing alongside Michkov when the Flyers welcome the Sharks (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). But imagining what Michkov could like after the competitive 19-year-old had to sit and watch for two games?

That also had Richard pretty juiced.

"I think he's going to be fired up and super excited to play hockey again," he said.

Michkov, a healthy scratch for the Flyers' final two games of a 1-1-1 road trip, will jump back into the lineup against San Jose. He'll be on the third line with Richard and Ryan Poehling. For Michkov, the first healthy scratch of his NHL career came six days after he was named NHL rookie of the month for October.

Poehling missed the Flyers' trip because of an upper-body injury.

"Even just for me, being out, when you just watch on TV or in person, I think the game looks a lot different than when you're just so up close in person," the 25-year-old center said Monday after morning skate. "For him just to take a few things from that, hopefully he can progress from that, just learning from other guys, how they play or even situations where there's time and space that maybe you thought you didn't have. I think it's definitely a big help, for young guys especially."

Poehling and Richard hope they can complement Michkov by using their speed.

"He showcases a lot of skill in the game," Poehling said. "I think my main priority tonight is just going to be working hard, getting him the puck and then getting open. You see when he has time and space, he can make great plays."

The 27-year-old Richard was called up last Wednesday when Poehling went on injured reserve. After scoring his first goal with the Flyers in the team's 4-3 shootout loss last Saturday to the Panthers, this will be his first time playing on Poehling's line in the regular season.

"He's one of the guys I think at training camp that I saw was underrated as an offensive guy," Richard said. "He has got some really good skills, he has got a ton of speed, so it's exciting for me when I play with a centerman that has a ton of speed. It kind of brings everybody to him, so the winger is usually more open. I can't wait to see if we can build some chemistry."

With Poehling's return, Morgan Frost will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The 25-year-old center has one goal, five assists and a minus-11 rating through 15 games.

John Tortorella was "trying like hell" to stick with Frost through his scoring struggles. Last season, he had Frost on a significantly shorter leash, sitting him after the second game and for 10 of the first 20. This season, Tortorella said Frost simply "hasn't played well enough."

"I'm not coaching him like I did the past two years, I don't think he deserves that," the head coach said.

"I'm not coaching him like I did the past two years, I don't think he deserves that. … He hasn't played well enough."



-John Tortorella on sitting Morgan Frost for first time this season



Frost still out here getting in work. Last season, Tortorella sat him 10 of first 20 games. pic.twitter.com/vbJFwzlF3Q — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 11, 2024

Below is the Flyers' lineup against the Sharks. The Flyers will be without Jamie Drysdale, who was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's media website. Tortorella said the 22-year-old defenseman was dinged up. The severity of the issue is uncertain.

Forwards

Owen Tippett-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee-Scott Laughton-Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard-Ryan Poehling-Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster-Noah Cates-Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Emil Andrae-Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler-Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula-Erik Johnson

Cam York was on the ice at morning skate and could be nearing a return. The 23-year-old defenseman has been out for around two and a half weeks with an upper-body injury.

The 5-8-2 Flyers face a Sharks team tonight that is 5-9-2 and rebuilding. Tortorella's club has taken some strides after a 1-5-1 start. The Flyers have earned at least a point in five of their last eight games (4-3-1). Six of their next seven games come at the Wells Fargo Center.

"I'm just worried about this game," Tortorella said. "I know we're at home for a little bit other than going to Canada, but I'm just worried about this game. Because it's always a tough one coming back, we played against probably three of the best teams in the league [on the road trip]. And a team [tonight] that's basically where we're at, two teams that are trying to fight to find their way. My biggest concern is our readiness."

