Michkov fined for high-sticking in Flyers' loss to Kings

The NHL fined Matvei Michkov $2,473.96 after the Flyers' rookie whipped his stick at Quinton Byfield's head in the team's 5-4 loss Sunday night to the Kings.

Michkov was retaliating to Byfield giving him a subtle shot to the face and then a push as the two players got into it during the third period. Michkov was whistled for high-sticking and Byfield for roughing.

Michkov's fine goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 20-year-old winger had a goal and an assist in the Flyers' loss. He entered Monday leading all rookies in scoring with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) through 35 games. He has recorded 10 multi-point games and three overtime winners.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube