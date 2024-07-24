From plane to press conference, Matvei Michkov shows more than just talent

VOORHEES, N.J. — Much has been made of Matvei Michkov's transcendent ability to play hockey.

The sheer talent is what has Flyers fans gaga over his expedited arrival.

But how about mental fortitude? The kid sure seems to check that box, too.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Just consider his last 48 or so hours.

A draining trip from Russia to America, flying from Perm to St. Petersburg to Moscow to Dubai and, finally, to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where members of the Flyers' front office were happy to greet him Tuesday.

Then facing the cameras and attention of a crazed sports city, the pressure of staring down expectations as a 19-year-old still learning English, far away from his home country.

And he still took the ice Wednesday before the Flyers even formally introduced him at a crowded press conference in the morning.

"It's the second day, it was a very long flight and day of travel," Michkov said through translator Slava Kuznetsov, a Flyers consultant. "I was on the ice today and I feel better. I'll get better and better."

The Flyers' top prospect gave off a serious confidence but an innocent smile as he fielded questions alongside Kuznetsov and Danny Briere. The Flyers' general manager had no problem smiling. His first-ever draft pick as GM — a high-risk, high-reward selection that could define his rebuild — was sitting next to him two years ahead of schedule.

Leading up to the 2023 NHL draft, Briere and company did their homework on Michkov, hosting the young winger at Flyers Training Center. When they decided to take a swing on his talent at No. 7 overall, a three-year wait was expected. Michkov was under contract in the KHL, Russia's top pro league, which had his arrival slated for 2026-27.

The rebuilding Flyers were willing to be patient. John Tortorella was not expecting to coach Michkov this season or the next. But the plan changed this offseason as SKA St. Petersburg, Michkov's KHL club, was open to terminating his contract one year into the deal so he could pursue his NHL dream now.

Michkov was released by SKA St. Petersburg a month ago and the Flyers had him signed six days later. The buzz all started back in late April.

"We started hearing rumblings after the season that their was a possibility of it happening," Briere said. "We talked to his representatives, his agents to help us understand what was going on, they did most of the work. It was definitely exciting the more we realized that there was a strong possibility that it could happen. But it was definitely a long wait.

"When we drafted him last year, we never thought this would happen. It's part of the reason why he fell to us, because he would have gone a lot earlier, we knew that. We felt we were in a position to be able to wait the three years for him to come, so to have this opportunity is amazing. To get him early, at 19 years old, to learn under a coach like Torts and the coaching staff that we have, it's a great opportunity for him and for us."

Jordan Hall/NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday marked a significant victory for the Flyers, especially after the organization lost its other top prospect Cutter Gauthier in January. The 2022 fifth overall pick was traded to the Ducks after refusing to sign with the Flyers.

It made delivering on Michkov all the more critical. But the Flyers know they need to help Michkov help them. Their rebuild still has plenty more work and there's no guarantee they snap their four-year playoff drought in 2024-25.

"We don't see him as a savior, that's certainly not what we're putting on his shoulders," Briere said. "He's 19 years old, he's coming in to learn, to expand his game. Obviously we hope that the sky is the limit for him, but we're certainly not expecting him to be the savior of this team. We're building a team that's going to have many pieces to work together and we're hoping that he becomes one of them.

"For me, it's the internal growth. Our younger guys are getting a year older, a little bit more mature. To add a player of his talent level, hopefully, eventually it's going to make us a better team. With where we are in our timeline, it's kind of a good time to bring him in and expose him to our style of play."

Moments after being picked by the Flyers last summer, Michkov became emotional as he thought of his dad Andrey, who died fewer than three months before the draft.

"I think my father would be real proud," Michkov said Wednesday about making the NHL.

"It hasn't settled yet, it doesn't feel real, it feels like a dream. ... I want to help the team, win the Cup with the team. All the Cups possible."

The Flyers are hopeful that Michkov's mother Maria and his younger brother Prohor will come to the United States in a month or month and a half. That should help with a challenging transition to a whole new culture at such a young age.

As for on the ice, Michkov's dynamic game speaks for itself and his competitive drive is highly regarded. On loan with Sochi last season, he had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games. He recorded 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) over 91 career KHL games and tore up the junior level in his home country, putting up 68 goals and 107 points through 84 career MHL games.

Now it's time for the Flyers.

"I want to bring young blood to the team," Michkov said. "Put goals on the scoreboard and help the team win night after night so the fans can come and enjoy the games more and more."

More on Michkov

• Michkov has landed — Flyers' top prospect arrives (in a Phillies hat)

• IGot you — Johnson helping Michkov prepare for transition to Flyers

• Briere: Tortorella will coach Michkov 'just like he does everybody else'

• Flyers surrounding Michkov with help just as important as his arrival

• How Flyers prospect Michkov's rise was evident in 'a title fight'

• What makes Flyers prospect Michkov a 'spotlight player'

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube