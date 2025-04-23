Flyers move on from power play coach Thompson, two others

The Flyers will once again be in search of a cure for their power play woes.

The club relieved assistant coach Rocky Thompson, who oversaw the power play the last three seasons, along with assistant coach Darryl Williams and skills coach Angelo Ricci.

"I would like to thank Darryl, Rocky and Angelo for their dedication and all of their efforts over the last several years to the Flyers organization," general manager Danny Briere said in a statement released by the team Wednesday. "After careful evaluation, I felt that this was best for the future direction of the team."

Thompson coached a Flyers power play that operated at a league-worst 14.1 percent in his three seasons. The issues on the power play preceded Thompson's arrival as the Flyers sported a league-worst 12.6 mark the season before he was hired. But inevitably, Thompson felt heat for the numbers not changing much under his watch.

"We need to add skill, we need a power play quarterback just to quarterback it," former head coach John Tortorella said in March. "There are a lot of different things. Certainly not shying away, it has been a struggle, it has been a struggle. We're trying to get better at it each and every day, but no one person should be blamed for that."

Last season, the Flyers were at the bottom of the NHL with a 12.2 power play percentage. This season, they saw a modest improvement to 15 percent (30th out of 32 teams), and that was with the arrival of talented rookie Matvei Michkov.

Williams was brought on under Alain Vigneault and spent four seasons with the Flyers. He was in charge of the pre-scout and other duties. Ricci was with the Flyers for six seasons and had some assistant responsibilities for the last two.

The Flyers are looking for a head coach, who will have a lot of say in the club's new staff. Tortorella was fired a little under four weeks ago. Interim head coach Brad Shaw is a candidate for the Flyers' full-time gig. His status as an assistant could be up in the air if the Flyers go a different route at head coach.