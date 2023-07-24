Flyers News

Andrae builds intrigue, other standouts, more on Flyers development camp scrimmage
From Emil Andrae’s readiness to other standouts, here is that and more in five Flyers development camp scrimmage observations.
-
Why Staal, Poehling wanted to join a Flyers rebuild
Marc Staal and Ryan Poehling, two of the Flyers’ free-agent additions, discussed why they wanted to join a rebuild in Philadelphia.Share
-
Attard inks new deal; Flyers make depth signing on defense
Ronnie Attard got his new contract Wednesday, while the Flyers signed free agent Victor Mete to a one-year deal.Share
-
Brink flashes, interesting late-round prospects and more from Flyers development camp
From Bobby Brink’s highlight to some interesting late-round prospects, we have that and more in five Flyers development camp observations.Share
-
Flyers sign a D-man with over 1,000 games for veteran support
The Flyers added veteran defenseman Marc Staal on a one-year, $1.1 million contract Monday.Share