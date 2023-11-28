Flyers' key depth forward Cates to miss extended time with injury

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers will be without one of their most responsible, defensively-sound forwards for at least a month and a half.

Noah Cates will miss six to eight weeks because of a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old played 14:12 minutes in the team's 1-0 shootout win Saturday night over the Islanders. He blocked a pair of shots in the victory.

He also recently required close to 30 stitches in the area of his upper lip after taking a puck to his face.

Cates had played in 119 consecutive games to start his NHL career.

Morgan Frost and Bobby Brink had played in the same lineup only six times this season. That will change moving forward with Cates' absence. The Flyers currently have only 12 healthy forwards.

(More coming...)

